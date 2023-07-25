Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 7.2%, Lowest In 3 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in June after rising to a 2-year high in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to a 3-month low of 7.2 percent in June from 9.0 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 211,000 in June from 266,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, rose to 15.8 percent in June from 15.1 percent last year.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age group was 7.1 percent in June.

Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 76.8 percent in June from 75.0 percent in the previous month.