Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 7-month Low

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in July to the lowest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.9 percent in July from 10.0 percent in June. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since December 2025, when it was 9.8 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 289,000 in July from 297,000 in the previous month.

Data showed that the employment rate was 63.3 percent, down from 63.8 percent in June.