Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 8.3%, Lowest In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in four months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 8.3 percent in June from a 3-year high of 10.2 percent in May.

Moreover, this was the lowest jobless rate since February, when it was 10.3 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.

The number of unemployed people fell to 242,000 in June from 299,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, decreased notably to 15.4 percent from 30.3 percent in May.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-64 age groups was also 8.3 percent in June versus 10.4 percent in May.

Data showed that the employment rate rose to 65.0 percent in June from 63.7 percent in the previous month.