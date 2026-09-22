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22.09.2026 08:53:49

Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 9.1%, Lowest In 11 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased further in August to the lowest level in nearly a year, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.1 percent in August from 9.9 percent in July. Moreover, a similar unemployment was last seen in September 2025.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 262,000 in August from 289,000 in the previous month.

Youth unemployment, defined as people aged 15 to 24, remained stable at 16.9 percent in August.

Data showed that the employment rate was 63.1 percent, down from 63.3 percent in July.

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