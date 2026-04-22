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22.04.2026 10:25:33

Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 11.1%, Highest Since May 2015

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased further in March to the highest level in nearly eleven years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate in Finland rose to 11.1 percent in March from 10.9 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 10.1 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since May 2015, when it was 11.7 percent.

There were 315,000 unemployed people in March, up from 312,000 in the previous month.

Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 60.5 percent from 61.2 percent.

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