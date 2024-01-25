Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 7.1%

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate among the 15-64 age group climbed to 7.1 percent in December from 6.9 percent in November.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 193,000 in December from 186,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, dropped to 12.5 percent in December from 13.4 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 7.1 percent in December.

Data showed that the employment rate increased slightly to 72.5 percent in December from 72.4 percent in the previous month.

During the whole year 2023, the unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 7.2 percent, compared to 6.8 percent in 2022.