Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 8.1%

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased in September to the highest level in three months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups rose to 8.1 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 227,000 in September from 214,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, surged to 16.1 percent from 12.9 percent in August.

Data showed that the employment rate declined to 61.9 percent in September from 63.0 percent in the previous month.

During the third quarter, the unemployment rate in the country was 7.8 percent, down from 9.3 percent in the second quarter.