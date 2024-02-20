Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 8.3%, Highest In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased for the third straight month in January to the highest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-64 age groups climbed to 8.3 percent in January from 7.1 percent in December.

Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since May 2023, when it was 9.3 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 225,000 in January from 193,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, also climbed to an 8-month high of 20.4 percent in January from 12.5 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 8.3 percent in January.

Data showed that the employment rate decreased to 71.4 percent in January from 72.5 percent in the previous month.