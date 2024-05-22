Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 9.5%, Highest In 35 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased further in April to the highest level in almost three years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-64 age groups climbed to 9.5 percent in April from 9.2 percent in March.

Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since May 2021, when it was 10.5 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 260,000 in April from 251,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, dropped to 24.7 percent from 26.0 percent in March.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 9.2 percent in April.

Data showed that the employment rate rose to 71.7 percent in April from 71.0 percent in the previous month.