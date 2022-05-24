Finland Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices increased at a faster rate in April, driven by higher prices for oil, metals and paper, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices gained 29.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 26.7 percent increase in March.

Domestic producer prices rose 22.0 percent annually in April, following a 20.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was attributable particularly to higher prices of oil products, basic metals, and paper and paper products in April.

Import prices grew 31.2 percent annually in April, led mainly by increases in the prices of crude oil, chemicals and chemical products and basic metals. Export prices rose 34.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.5 percent in April, after a 5.0 percent growth in the prior month.