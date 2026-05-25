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25.05.2026 09:48:35

Finland Producer Price Inflation Climbs To 38-month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in more than three years, led by higher prices of refined petroleum products and basic precious and other non-ferrous metals, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The producer price index climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.6 percent rise in March. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.2 percent.

The upward trend in prices was particularly caused by higher prices of refined petroleum products and basic precious and other non-ferrous metals, the agency said.

The price index for the utility sector rebounded 6.3 percent from last year versus a 34.3 percent sharp decline in March. Mining and quarrying prices rose 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.7 percent renewed fall a month ago.

On the other hand, the rise in the producer prices was curbed especially by the decrease in prices of paper and paper products and other chemical products from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 1.2 percent, following a 1.4 percent increase in March.

Data showed that the export price index climbed 3.7 percent in April from last year, and import prices were 6.7 percent higher.

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