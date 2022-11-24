Finland Producer Price Inflation Eases In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices rose at a softer rate in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Producer price inflation eased to 22.3 percent in October from 23.7 percent in September.

The latest inflation was particularly caused by increased prices for oil products, paper and paper products, and chemicals and chemical products from a year ago, the statistical office said.

Domestic producer prices rose 21.1 percent annually in October, and the foreign market prices grew 23.4 percent.

Data also showed that import prices were 21.2 percent higher in October compared to last year, and export prices rose 23.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.