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24.04.2026 11:19:23
Finland Producer Price Inflation Eases To 2.6%
(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation moderated in March after accelerating the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday. The producer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in February, which was the fastest increase in nearly three years.
The upward trend in prices was curbed especially by the decrease in prices of electricity and paper and paper products, the agency said.
On the other hand, the rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of refined petroleum products and basic precious and other non-ferrous metals.
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.4 percent, reversing a 1.9 percent increase in February.
Data showed that the export price index climbed 2.9 percent in February from last year, and import prices were 3.0 percent higher.
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