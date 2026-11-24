(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation moderated somewhat in October after accelerating to a 44-month high in the prior month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 9.4 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 9.8 percent rise in September, which was the fastest increase since January 2023.

The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of refined petroleum products and basic metals, the agency said.

On the other hand, an increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of electricity and other food products.

The price index for utilities showed a decline of 5.6 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in manufactured products quickened to 10.4 percent in October from 9.8 percent in August, and that in mining and quarrying accelerated to 16.0 percent from 13.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent after rising 2.0 percent in September.

Data also showed that the import price index rose 10.9 percent from last year, and export prices were 10.8 percent higher.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Finland decreased to 10.0 percent in October from September's 4-month high of 10.4 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 9.6 percent. There were 284,000 unemployed people compared to 298,000 in September.