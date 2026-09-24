Finland Producer Price Inflation Rises To 7.3%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in August to the highest level in three months, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 7.3 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 6.9 percent rise in July. Prices have been rising since January.

The continued upturn in the producer price index was particularly caused by higher prices of refined petroleum products and basic metals, the agency said.

On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of electricity and paper and paper products.

The annual price growth in manufactured products quickened to 8.2 percent in August from 7.6 percent in July, and that in mining and quarrying accelerated slightly to 12.1 percent from 11.9 percent. Data showed that the price index for utilities logged a continued fall of 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.2 percent after rebounding 0.1 percent in July.

Data also showed that import price index rose 7.6 percent from last year, and export prices were 8.7 percent higher.