Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices rose at a softer pace in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer price inflation eased to 27.0 percent year-on-year in August from 28.9 percent in July.

The latest inflation was largely caused by increased prices for oil, electricity, paper and paper products from a year ago, the statistical office said.

Domestic producer prices rose 26.7 percent annually in August, and foreign market prices grew 27.1 percent.

Data also showed that import prices were 33.1 percent higher in August compared to last year, faster than the 32.5 percent rise in July.

Likewise, export price inflation eased to 26.9 percent from 31.0 percent in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.1 percent in August, following a 0.5 percent drop in the prior month.