Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows Sharply In July
(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices increased at a softer pace in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
Producer price inflation eased to 28.9 percent year-on-year in July from 33.9 percent in June.
The latest inflation was largely caused by increased prices for oil, chemicals, and chemical products, and basic metals, the statistical office said.
Domestic producer prices rose 26.6 percent annually in July, and foreign market prices grew 31.3 percent.
Data also showed that import prices were 32.5 percent higher in July compared to last year and export prices increased 31.0 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in July, after a 3.3 percent growth in the prior month.
