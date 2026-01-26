Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0020
0,17 %
EUR - GBP
26.01.2026 08:40:46

Finland Producer Prices Fall 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the first time in three months in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in November.

The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of refined petroleum products and paper and paper products, the agency said.

On the other hand, the decrease in prices was curbed, especially by the increase in prices of food products and basic precious and other non-ferrous metals.

Domestic producer prices rose 0.3 percent annually, while those of export products fell by 2.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent in December versus a 0.3 percent increase a month ago.

Data also showed that export prices fell 2.0 percent from last year, and import prices were 1.8 percent lower.

