Finland Producer Prices Fall 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The producer price index dropped 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, the same as in the previous month.

The fall in producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of oil products and chemicals and chemical products compared with last year.

The decrease in prices was curbed especially by the increase in prices of pulp, electricity, and timber.

Domestic producer prices dropped 0.8 percent annually, and those of export products climbed by 1.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained flat in September versus a 0.8 percent fall a month ago.

Data also showed that export prices fell 2.7 percent from last year, while import prices were 4.0 percent lower.