Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
25.03.2024 09:32:27
Finland Producer Prices Fall 5.1%
(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices declined for the eleventh straight month in February, though at a slightly slower rate than in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.
The producer price index fell 5.1 percent year-over-year in February, following a 5.4 percent decline in the previous month.
The decrease in producer prices for manufactured products was particularly caused by the fall in prices of paper and paper products, basic metals, and electricity, the agency said.
Domestic producer prices declined 3.8 percent annually in February, and those in the export market slid by 6.9 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in January.
Data also showed that the export price index logged a decline of 6.9 percent, and import prices dropped by 5.9 percent. The decrease in the export price index was especially due to the lower prices of basic metals, paper and paper products, and chemicals and chemical products.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.