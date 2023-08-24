Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
24.08.2023 09:28:11
Finland Producer Prices Plunge 10% In July
(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in July and at a faster rate, largely led by lower prices of electricity, oil products, and basic metals, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.
The producer price index fell 10.0 percent year-over-year in July, following a 9.5 percent decline in June.
The downward price trend for manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in costs of electricity, oil products, and basic metals compared to last year's July, the agency said.
On the other hand, prices rose in the categories of machinery and equipment and food products.
Domestic producer prices slid 7.7 percent annually in July, while those in the export market declined sharply by 12.4 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent from June, when they decreased by 0.3 percent. Prices fell for the eleventh consecutive month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede zieht Aufmerksamkeit der Anleger auf sich: ATX und DAX höher -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt gewinnt am Freitag hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert ebenfalls aufwärts. An der Wall Street geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht bergauf. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.