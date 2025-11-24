Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1354
 EUR
-0,0025
-0,22 %
24.11.2025 09:59:08

Finland Producer Prices Rise 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices increased slightly after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in September.

The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of electricity and food products, the agency said.

On the other hand, the decrease in prices was curbed, especially by the falls in prices of paper and paper products and basic iron and steel and ferro-alloys.

Domestic producer prices rose 1.7 percent annually, while those of export products dropped by 1.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rebounded 0.3 percent in October versus a 0.4 percent rise a month ago.

09:41 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
