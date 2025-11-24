Finland Producer Prices Rise 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices increased slightly after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in September.

The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of electricity and food products, the agency said.

On the other hand, the decrease in prices was curbed, especially by the falls in prices of paper and paper products and basic iron and steel and ferro-alloys.

Domestic producer prices rose 1.7 percent annually, while those of export products dropped by 1.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rebounded 0.3 percent in October versus a 0.4 percent rise a month ago.