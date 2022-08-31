Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Q2 GDP Growth Improves More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the three months ended June, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the June quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the March quarter.
The second quarter figure was revised up from a 0.6 percent rise reported initially on August 17.
Further, the Finnish economy expanded for the fifth successive quarter in the three months ended June.
On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and government consumption rose 1.7 percent.
Investments gained 1.8 percent, while exports rose only 0.2 percent and imports climbed 2.3 percent.
On an annual basis, GDP growth eased to 3.0 percent in the second quarter from 3.9 percent in the previous three-month period. In the initial estimate, the increase for the second quarter was 2.3 percent.
