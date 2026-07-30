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30.07.2026 10:47:43

Finland Q2 GDP Growth Remains Stable At 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy expanded at a steady pace in the second quarter, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the June quarter, the same as in the March quarter. This was the third successive quarterly growth.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 2.5 percent in the second quarter, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in the first quarter.

During June, output of the national economy grew 1.8 percent annually, slower than the 2.7 percent expansion in May.  Monthly, GDP rose 0.3 percent in June versus a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.

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