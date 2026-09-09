Finland Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In July

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade balance swung to a shortfall in July from a surplus in the previous year, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 735 million in July versus a EUR 1.3 billion surplus in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 13.8 percent annually in July, and imports were 15.7 percent higher. Exports of pharmaceutical products increased 240 percent, and those of copper advanced by 84 percent.

The value of exports to EU countries grew 3.8 percent, while those to non-EU countries slumped by 27.2 percent.