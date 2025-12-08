Finland Trade Balance Turns To Surplus In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's trade balance swung to a surplus in October from a deficit in the previous year as exports grew amid a fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade surplus for October was EUR 160 million compared to a deficit of EUR 478 million in the same month last year.

The value of exports climbed by 9.0 percent year-on-year in October, while imports decreased by 1.0 percent.

The value of industrial machinery and equipment exports rose by 8.0 percent from last year, while imports of energy products plunged by 14.0 percent.

Outflows to the EU countries rose by 0.2 percent, and shipments to countries outside the EU surged 22.8 percent, the agency said.