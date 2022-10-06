Finland Trade Deficit Widens In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit widened notably in August from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.250 billion in August from EUR 590 million in the same month last year.

Exports climbed 28.8 percent year-over-year in August, while imports rose at a much faster pace of 37.3 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries increased 31.1 percent in July and imports from them grew 29.1 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU rose 25.7 percent in August and imports from those countries surged 48.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports fell a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.