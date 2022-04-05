Finland Trade Deficit Widens In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's trade deficit widened in February as imports rose faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.085 billion in February from EUR 450 million in the same month last year.

In January, the trade deficit was EUR 935 million.

Exports rose 17.5 percent year-on-year in February and imports grew 28.1 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 19.4 percent in February and imports from those countries rose 14.0 percent.

Exports to countries outside the EU increased 15.0 percent and imports from those countries gained 48.6 percent.