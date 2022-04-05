05.04.2022 12:06:55

Finland Trade Deficit Widens In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's trade deficit widened in February as imports rose faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.085 billion in February from EUR 450 million in the same month last year.

In January, the trade deficit was EUR 935 million.

Exports rose 17.5 percent year-on-year in February and imports grew 28.1 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 19.4 percent in February and imports from those countries rose 14.0 percent.

Exports to countries outside the EU increased 15.0 percent and imports from those countries gained 48.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet: ATX und DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften den Mittwochshandel schwächer beginnen. Die Märkte in Fernost müssen am Mittwoch Verluste hinnehmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen