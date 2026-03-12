Finland Trade Deficit Widens In January

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 550 million in January from EUR 265 million in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 3.7 percent annually in January, and imports were 8.4 percent higher.

Exports of industrial machinery and equipment grew 7.0 percent, while pulp exports plunged 32.0 percent.

The value of exports to EU countries declined by 1.8 percent, while it grew by 11.6 percent to non-EU nations. Meanwhile, the volume of imports from EU member states increased 4.3 percent from last year, and those from outside the EU climbed by 15.1 percent.