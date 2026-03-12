Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1591
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.03.2026 08:53:52

Finland Trade Deficit Widens In January

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 550 million in January from EUR 265 million in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 3.7 percent annually in January, and imports were 8.4 percent higher.

Exports of industrial machinery and equipment grew 7.0 percent, while pulp exports plunged 32.0 percent.

The value of exports to EU countries declined by 1.8 percent, while it grew by 11.6 percent to non-EU nations. Meanwhile, the volume of imports from EU member states increased 4.3 percent from last year, and those from outside the EU climbed by 15.1 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen