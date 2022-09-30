Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Trade Deficit Widens Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Finland's trade deficit widened less than initially estimated in August, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.
Trade deficit rose to EUR 1.247 billion in August from EUR 428 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 1.255 billion.
Exports increased 17.9 percent yearly in July versus a 17.5 percent growth in the initial estimate.
Imports gained 30.3 percent annually in July. According to the initial estimate, imports rose 30.1 percent.
Shipments to the EU countries increased 20.1 percent in July and imports from them grew 20.2 percent.
Exports to countries outside EU rose 15.2 percent in July and imports from those countries surged 43.4 percent.
