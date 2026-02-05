Finland Trade Gap Narrows In December

(RTTNews) - Finland's trade deficit decreased somewhat in December from a year ago as exports grew slightly faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade shortfall declined to EUR 210 million in December from EUR 217 million in the same month last year.

The value of exports rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, and imports were 0.3 percent higher.

Shipments to the EU countries fell by 8.4 percent in December, and imports from those countries dropped by 2.1 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU climbed 12.6 percent, while imports from those countries rose by 3.6 percent.

During the year 2025, the total trade balance of the country showed a deficit of EUR 0.9 billion, down from EUR 2.7 billion in 2024. Both exports and imports grew by 3.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.