Finland Trade Gap Narrows To EUR 0.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased markedly at the start of the year, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 0.4 billion in January from EUR 1.0 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year in January, while imports fell by 3.3 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries rose 5.6 percent annually in January. Imports from those nations remained at the level of the previous year.

Meanwhile, exports to countries outside the EU increased 9.1 percent in January and imports from those countries declined 7.3 percent.