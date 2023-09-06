Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Trade Gap Narrows To EUR 605 Mln
(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in July as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.
The trade deficit narrowed notably to EUR 605 million in July from EUR 1.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.
The value of exports dropped 11.1 percent year-on-year in July, while imports plunged by 24.6 percent.
Shipments to the EU member countries declined 19.0 percent annually in July, and imports from those nations slumped 22.9 percent.
Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU decreased 22.6 percent, and imports from those countries declined markedly by 26.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street eröffnet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten sind zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.