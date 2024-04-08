Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Trade Gap Widens In February
(RTTNews) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in February as imports rose faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Monday.
The trade deficit widened to EUR 720 million in February from EUR 640 million in the corresponding month last year.
The value of exports increased 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, and imports rose by 6.5 percent.
Shipments to the EU member countries increased 5.0 percent annually in February, and imports from those nations moved up 0.9 percent.
Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU climbed 6.9 percent, and imports from those countries surged by 15.7 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.