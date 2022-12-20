Finland Unemployment Rate Climbs To 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Finland's jobless rate increased marginally in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.9 percent in November from 5.8 percent in October. In the same month last year, the rate was 6.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons climbed to 164,000 in November from 162,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, for people aged 15 to 24, dropped by 1.4 percentage points to 10.7 percent in November.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group was 6.7 percent in November.

The employment rate fell to 73.9 percent in November from 74.3 percent in the previous month.