14.04.2023 09:55:33

Finland's Economy Expands 0.4% In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's gross domestic product continued to expand in February, though at a slower pace amid a contraction in the secondary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the downwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in January.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent gain a month ago.

Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 2 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector grew by roughly the same 2.0 percent, while secondary activity declined notably by 3.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen