Finland's Economy Expands 0.4% In February
(RTTNews) - Finland's gross domestic product continued to expand in February, though at a slower pace amid a contraction in the secondary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.
Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the downwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in January.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent gain a month ago.
Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 2 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector grew by roughly the same 2.0 percent, while secondary activity declined notably by 3.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.