Finland's Economy Expands 1.4% In January

(RTTNews) - Finland's gross domestic product continued to expand at the start of the year and at a faster pace, largely attributed to the growth in the industrial and agricultural sectors, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.4 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in December. Further, this was the strongest rate of growth in four months.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 0.8 percent following a 0.5 percent gain a month ago.

Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 3.0 percent. The output produced in the secondary sector grew by around the same 3.0 percent, while tertiary activity increased at a comparatively slower rate of 1.0 percent.