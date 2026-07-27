Finnish Consumers Remain Pessimistic In July; Business Morale Rises To 49-month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer confidence remaied negative and stable in July, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment is at the highest level in just over four years.

The consumer confidence index stood at -5.3 in July, the same as in the previous month, which was the lowest reading in February 2022.

Consumers' estimate of their own economy at present improved somewhat compared to June but remained very weak, the survey said.

Households considered the time was regarded very unfavorably for buying durable goods, and their spending intentions declined further. Unemployment fears remained very high.

The business confidence index in the manufacturing sector climbed to a 49-month high of 7.0 in July from 4.0 in the previous month. Production expectations for the coming months are positive, and output volumes are forecast to increase.

Among sectors, the improvement was particularly pronounced in construction, the respective index rising strongly to -5 from -17. The services' confidence improved marginally, while retail trade morale remained stable.