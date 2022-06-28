France Consumer Confidence Lowest Since July 2013

(RTTNews) - France's consumer confidence weakened for the sixth straight month in June to reach its lowest level in nearly nine years, monthly survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 82 in June from 85 in May. The sentiment also remained well below its long-term average of 100.

Economists had forecast the index to fall marginally to 84.

Further, this was the lowest level of consumer confidence since July 2013, when it reached the same reading of 82.0.

Households' opinion on their own past financial situation worsened in June, with the index falling to -30 from -28 in May. Similarly, the index measuring their financial situation in the coming twelve months dropped to -24 from -23.

There was a sharp decline in the opportunity to make major purchases in June. The respective index lost 5 points from May to -35 and stood clearly below its long-term average.

Consumers' view regarding future saving capacity also weakened markedly in June. The corresponding index declined to -1 from 4 in May.

The index measuring households' fears about the trend in unemployment rebounded to 8 in June from 5 in the previous month.

The share of households who consider that prices have risen over the past twelve months increased further, and the relevant index gained 6 points to 60 in June, which was at its highest since the summer of 2008.

Meanwhile, the share of survey respondents who believe that prices will accelerate over the coming year continued to show its falling trend in June.