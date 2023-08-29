France Consumer Confidence Unchanged For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Sentiment among the French consumers was unchanged for the second month in a row in August as their expectations regarding the future financial situation and standard of living weakened, and unemployment fears increased, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday. The consumer confidence index held steady at 85, where it has been since June. The outcome was in line with economists' expectations. The score remained well below its long-term average of 100 logged between January 1987 and December 2022.

The survey showed that the proportion of households believing that now was a good time to make major purchases was stable.

Their view on their current saving capacity rebounded, but they were less confident of the same in the future.

The INSEE survey also showed that unemployment fears among the French households increased and the proportion of households who expected prices to rise in the next 12 months rose sharply in August.

Elsewhere, survey results from the market research firm GfK showed earlier on Tuesday that consumer sentiment in Germany is set to erode in September as both income and economic expectations of households weakened, further confirming the view that private consumption is unlikely to make any positive contribution to GDP this year.