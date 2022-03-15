|
15.03.2022 12:32:42
France Consumer Price Inflation Rises As Estimated
(RTTNews) - France consumer price inflation accelerated in February, as initially estimated, final results from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.
Consumer price inflation advanced to 3.6 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January. The rate came in line with the estimate published on February 25.
At the same time, EU harmonized inflation increased in February, to revised 4.2 percent from 3.3 percent in January. The rate was revised up from 4.1 percent. The annual increase in consumer prices was largely driven by the 3.6 percent rise in energy prices. The rise in prices of services was 0.5 percent and those of manufactured goods by 0.6 percent.
Core inflation advanced to 2.5 percent from 1.6 percent in January.
On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.8 percent, instead of the 0.7 percent increase estimated initially. This was followed by a 0.3 percent rise in January.
Likewise, the harmonized index climbed 0.9 percent versus the flash estimate of 0.8 percent. In January, prices were only 0.2 percent higher.
