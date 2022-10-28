Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
28.10.2022 08:39:37
France GDP Growth Slows In Q3
(RTTNews) - The French economy posted a slower growth in the third quarter, thanks to a stagnation in household spending due to high inflation, and the weak foreign demand, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 0.5 percent. The pace of growth came in line with economists' expectations.
On the expenditure-side, household consumption expenditure remained flat after a 0.3 percent rise. On the other hand, government spending rebounded 0.5 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop.
Gross fixed capital formation accelerated strongly by 1.3 percent in the third quarter compared to a 0.4 percent gain a quarter ago.
Foreign trade contributed negatively to GDP growth by -0.5 points as growth in exports eased to 0.7 percent from 1.3 percent, while imports growth advanced to 2.2 percent from 1.2 percent.
Finally, the contribution of inventory changes to the evolution of GDP was slightly positive this quarter by +0.2 points after +0.3 points in the second quarter.
Driven by the rise in spending on engineered goods purchases and energy expenditure, household consumption growth accelerated to 1.2 percent in September from 0.1 percent in August, the statistical office said in a separate communiqué.
Quarterly national accounts reports are due from Germany and Spain later today. The largest euro area economy is forecast to shrink 0.2 percent in the third quarter largely due to energy shortage. Elsewhere, Spain's economic growth is expected to ease sharply to 0.3 percent in the third quarter from 1.5 percent a quarter ago.
The International Monetary Fund forecast France's GDP growth to slow sharply to 2.5 percent this year and to 0.7 percent next year. The IMF expects Germany and Italy to post economic contractions next year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.