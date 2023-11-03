France Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - France industrial production declined unexpectedly in September on sharp downturn in the transport equipment output, the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 0.5 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent drop in August. Output was expected to remain flat.

At the same time, the decline in manufacturing output worsened to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent in August.

Data showed that manufacture of food products and beverages was down 1.4 percent and that of transport equipment slid 4.3 percent. Machinery and equipment output fell 0.5 percent.

Partially offsetting these falls, coke and refined petroleum products output grew 6.4 percent and other manufacturing gained 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, construction output advanced 1.8 percent, reversing a 1.4 percent decrease in the prior month.

Another data from the statistical office showed that private payroll employment dropped 0.1 percent at the end of September, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise seen at the end of June. Payroll employment was down 17,700.

In the third quarter, temporary employment decreased for the third consecutive quarter. Employment slid 1.9 percent or 15,300, data revealed.