|
04.02.2022 13:41:16
France Industrial Production Declines For Second Month
(RTTNews) - French industrial production unexpectedly dropped for a second straight month in December, but at a slower pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. The industrial production index fell 0.2 percent month-on-month after a 0.5 percent decline in November. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent gain. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1 percent in December following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Among main categories, output dropped in manufacture of food products and beverages, mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, coke and refined petroleum and other goods. Meanwhile, output bounced back sharply in the manufacture of transport equipment and, machinery and equipment. Construction output fell 6.9 percent after a 2.9 percent drop in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.