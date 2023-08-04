France Industrial Production Declines More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - France's industrial output declined more than expected in June largely due to the falling production of machinery and transport equipments, data released by the statistical office INSEE revealed Friday.

Industrial production slid 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in June, in contrast to the 1.1 percent increase in May. Output was forecast to fall moderately by 0.3 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output decreased 1.0 percent, reversing May's revised 1.2 percent gain.

Production decreased in most industries in June with machinery and equipment goods registering the biggest fall, down 1.5 percent. At the same time, the manufacture of transport equipment slid 0.9 percent.

Further, manufacture of food products and beverages, and manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products fell 0.7 percent each.

Data showed that mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management output slid 0.4 percent. Construction output was down 2.6 percent.