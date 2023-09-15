France Inflation Exceeds Initial Estimate

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation exceeded the initial estimate in August but harmonized inflation figure was confirmed, the statistical office INSEE reported on Friday.

At 4.9 percent, consumer price inflation was higher than July's 4.3 percent and the provisional estimate of 4.8 percent for August.

At the same time, the statistical office INSEE confirmed the EU measure of inflation at 5.7 percent in August, up from 5.1 percent a month ago.

Meanwhile, core inflation decelerated to 4.6 percent from 5.0 percent in July, data showed.

The increase in consumer price inflation was led by the 6.8 percent rebound in energy prices. The increase in tobacco prices was almost stable at 9.9 percent.

Food price inflation eased to 11.2 percent from 12.7 percent and that of services eased to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index registered an increase of 1.0 percent after a 0.1 percent gain in July. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices moved up 1.1 percent after remaining stable in the previous month. Both monthly CPI and HICP rates were confirmed.