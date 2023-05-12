Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
12.05.2023 09:41:51
France Inflation Rises To 5.9%, As Estimated
(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly as initially estimated in April, latest data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 5.9 percent year-over-year in April, following a 5.7 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 28.
The slight increase in inflation was largely driven by developments in energy. The annual price growth in energy accelerated from 4.9 percent in March to 6.8 percent in April.
At the same time, food price inflation eased to 15.0 percent from 15.9 percent. Prices for manufactured goods advanced 4.6 percent, and those for services grew 3.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.6 percent in April, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month. The figure matched the initial estimate.
EU harmonized inflation climbed to 6.9 percent in April from 6.7 percent in the prior month, as estimated. Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.7 percent from March, when it grew 1.0 percent.
