18.02.2022 13:21:32
France Jobless Rate Falls In Q4
(RTTNews) - France unemployment declined in the fourth quarter as the economy continued to expand, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.
The ILO jobless rate dropped to 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.0 percent in the third quarter. The rate was forecast to fall moderately to 7.8 percent.
The rate had earlier dropped below 7.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020, during the onset of the pandemic. Excluding that instance, the latest unemployment rate was the lowest since 2008.
The number of unemployed people decreased by 189,000 over the quarter and reached 2.2 million.
The jobless rate in metropolitan France dropped to 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.8 percent a quarter ago.
Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined 3.6 points to 15.9 percent, reaching the lows of late 1980s and 1990s.
