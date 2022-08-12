France Jobless Rate Rises Marginally In Q2

(RTTNews) - France's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the June quarter, though slightly, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

The ILO jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent in the second quarter versus 7.3 percent in the March quarter. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 7.3 percent.

The jobless rate decreased by 0.5 percent over the year and stood 0.8 points below its pre-crisis level of 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, the statistical office said.

The number of unemployed people increased by 29,000 over the quarter to reach 2.3 million.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 17.8 percent in the second quarter from 16.5 percent in the preceding three-month period.

At the same time, the employment rate held steady at 68.0 percent in the three months ended June.

Moreover, the rate stood 1.0 point above its level one year ago, and this was the highest employment rate since INSEE started measuring the same in 1975.