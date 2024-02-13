13.02.2024 09:04:04

France Jobless Rate Stable At 7.5% In Q4

(RTTNews) - France's unemployment rate held steady in the fourth quarter after rising in the previous two quarters, the statistical office INSEE reported on Tuesday.

The ILO unemployment rate stood at 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous quarter, which was revised up slightly from 7.4 percent.

The unemployment rate was 0.4 points above its level at the end of 2022, which was the lowest since 1982, the agency said.

The number of people out of work increased by 29,000 to 2.3 million in the December quarter.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter to 17.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen